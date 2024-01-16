Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe White has returned to Newcastle United following a half-season loan spell at Crewe Alexandra, the League Two club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old's spell loan at Crewe ended with a 2-1 win over Swindon Town in League Two on Saturday afternoon. Although Crewe are keen to extend White's stay until the end of the season, Newcastle's current injury situation leaves them short of options in midfield.

Joelinton risks being out for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury which may require surgery while there are no clear return dates for Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock. Sandro Tonali will also miss the rest of the campaign due to a betting ban.

As a result, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley are the only available central-midfielders in Eddie Howe's squad. Guimaraes is also just one booking away from a two-match suspension. White is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for The Magpies but has featured in friendly matches. And his return to Newcastle was confirmed by Crewe on Tuesday.

A club statement read: "Crewe Alexandra can confirm that Joe White has returned to Newcastle United at the conclusion of his loan agreement.

"The midfielder made 25 appearances for The Railwaymen after joining in September, scoring three goals and making three assists.

"White’s impressive form and commitment to the cause has caught the eye of Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who wants to assess the talented left-footer.

"Manager Lee Bell has made it clear he would like to re-sign the midfielder, if the opportunity arises. Everybody at Crewe Alexandra would like to thank Joe for his valuable contribution."

Reflecting on White's return, Magpies boss Howe said: "It is [an opportunity for him]. We've decided to bring Joe back and we'll see where he's at in terms of his development.

"He's done very well, especially latterly in his loan so I'm really pleased with Joe. He's a really highly-talented player who had certain things to work on in his loan and he's gone away and he's played regularly and started to contribute goals and assists.

"We'll bring him back and see where his game is at and then make a decision based on that with what we do with him."