PSG boss Luis Enrique has posted a classy message ahead of his side’s match with Newcastle United this evening. Enrique, who took charge of the French champions in the summer, paid tribute to his former manager Sir Bobby Robson with a photo and message posted to social media.

Enrique posted a photo of him with his arms around a bust of Sir Bobby Robson’s face with the caption: ‘Sir Bobby Robson… great memories! Thank you!’. Enrique’s playing career at the Camp Nou began in July 1996, the summer Robson was appointed as Barcelona’s new manager.

