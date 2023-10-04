News you can trust since 1849
‘Thank you’ - PSG boss posts classy message about Newcastle United legend ahead of Champions League clash

Ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with PSG, Luis Enrique has posted a classy message about Sir Bobby Robson.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
PSG boss Luis Enrique has posted a classy message ahead of his side’s match with Newcastle United this evening. Enrique, who took charge of the French champions in the summer, paid tribute to his former manager Sir Bobby Robson with a photo and message posted to social media.

Enrique posted a photo of him with his arms around a bust of Sir Bobby Robson’s face with the caption: ‘Sir Bobby Robson… great memories! Thank you!’. Enrique’s playing career at the Camp Nou began in July 1996, the summer Robson was appointed as Barcelona’s new manager.

Enrique, who would follow in Robson’s footsteps and also manage the Catalan giants, spent eight years as a Barcelona player before retiring from the game in 2004. His managerial career has also seen Enrique take charge of Roma, Celta Vigo and the Spanish national team whom he took charge of at both the delayed 2020 European Championship and at the World Cup in Qatar.

