Chris Wood of Burnley. (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

The Magpies are on the hunt for a new striker after it was confirmed that Callum Wilson will be sidelined for around eight weeks with a calf tear, and look set to wrap up a deal for Wood after making a breakthrough in their pursuit of the New Zealand international.

It is understood that the 30-year-old is now set to undergo a medical on Tyneside ahead of a move that could be worth around £25 million amid suggestions that Newcastle met a release clause in his contract.

And while paying out that kind of money for a player of Wood’s age might ordinarily raise a few eyebrows, Sinclair is of the opinion that the Toon Army are on the cusp of securing themselves a good deal.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I think if you’re going to put a sell-on clause into a contract, you make it a clause where the money that you’re going to receive, you can get a player of similar quality, and I don’t think that Burnley have done that.

“£25 million, I think that’s a snip.

“I’ve watched him a few times this season, I think he’s very mobile, his holdup play is great, he scores goals.

“He’s one in three over his whole career, and that is international football as well. He’s played 75 games for New Zealand, scored 25 goals.