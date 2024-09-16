Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season continued on Sunday with a win over Wolves at Molineux.

The Magpies have taken ten points from their first four Premier League games and sit third in the table, behind Arsenal only on goal difference. Whilst results are going their way, their performances have yet to hit top gear and the Magpies were grateful to Nick Pope for preserving their unbeaten start to the season at Molineux.

Pope, like he did against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, pulled off a string of successive saves to keep Wolves from doubling their lead and then made a very impressive stop in the dying seconds from Matheus Cunha to preserve the win. Pope’s shot-stopping has never been in doubt during his time at St James’ Park, but his distribution has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

Again at Molineux, Pope saw multiple clearances go straight into touch whilst he looked shaky with the ball at his feet at times. The modern game requires goalkeepers to use their feet and whilst this may not be one of Pope’s strengths, Jamie Carragher has explained that Newcastle United shouldn’t be too concerned about that.

Speaking after Pope’s late stop to deny Cunha’s acrobatic volley, Carragher said: “That’s why Newcastle keep picking him. Not because of what he’s like with the ball at his feet but because of saves like that.”

Pope missed almost the entirety of the second half of last season due to injury and will be keen to avoid a recurrence this campaign.