Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United goal scoring stat

No Premier League side has had more goalscorers than Newcastle United this season.

17 different players have scored for the Magpies this campaign with only Chelsea and Liverpool being able to match that number.

Callum Wilson currently leads the way for Newcastle this season having managed six goals with Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin second on the list with five strikes apiece.

Joelinton’s four goals means he is the fourth highest scorer for Newcastle this season with no other player scoring more than twice.

Magpies battle Foxes for Eredivisie star

Newcastle United and Leicester City are set to do battle over PSV star Ibrahim Sangare this summer.

Sangare, 24, is viewed by many as an unearthed gem and a player that is ready to adapt to Premier League football if given the chance.

That chance could come from Newcastle this summer who have reportedly been alerted to the fact that Sangare has a £34million release clause in his contract.

Reports from the Netherlands suggest that this release clause means that PSV will not let Sangare leave unless a team can match the price.

Leicester, who recently knocked PSV out of the Europa Conference League, have also shown interest in Sangare and may see him as a good replacement for Youri Tielemans who is expected to leave the King Power Stadium when the transfer window opens.

Isaac Hayden’s NUFC farewell?

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has dropped a hint over his future at the club with a post on social media following the victory over Arsenal on Monday night.

Hayden, who came through the Gunners’ academy before joining the Magpies, wrote: “What a football club, the future is bright and will be a pleasure to watch it in whatever capacity that is.”

The midfielder was also seen showering the Newcastle fans with praise on the video released by the club that documented the team’s ‘lap of appreciation’ after their victory over Arsenal.