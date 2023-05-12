News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe has spoken about the challenge of managing "egos" in his Newcastle United dressing room.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Eddie Howe has no problem with “egos” in Newcastle United’s dressing room.

The third-placed club, pushing for Champions League football, has been linked with some big names ahead of the summer transfer window.

And United’s head coach – who does extensive due diligence on prospective signings – was asked if dealing with bigger egos would be a challenge for him and his backroom staff.

"That's a challenge all the time,” said Howe. “All of the players in our squad currently will have egos. I have an ego.

“It's how that ego manifests itself. It's how it presents itself. Part of my job is to manage people, characters, and to try and get them to think with the team understanding, while also recognising what the player needs and wants.

"I don't think that challenge is any different. I get your question, but it already exists."

Newcastle take on Leeds United at Elland Road tomorrow.

