Sam Allardyce has issued a Leeds United squad update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Elland Road.

Allardyce – who took over the relegation-threatened club earlier this month following the departure of Javi Gracia – will be without four players for the televised Premier League game.

"My injuries are Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra," said Allardyce. "That's not bad, just four.

"We'll try to just keep everyone fit if we possibly can. The squad's a bit light in terms of numbers, so we have to be very protective of not picking up too many injuries. It does deplete the squad."

Allardyce plans to make two changes for the game against third-placed Newcastle, who were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at St James's Park last weekend.

