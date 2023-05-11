Four injured Leeds United players to miss Newcastle United game – Sam Allardyce plans two changes
Sam Allardyce is planning to make changes to his Leeds United team for Saturday's game against Newcastle United.
Sam Allardyce has issued a Leeds United squad update ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Elland Road.
Allardyce – who took over the relegation-threatened club earlier this month following the departure of Javi Gracia – will be without four players for the televised Premier League game.
"My injuries are Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra," said Allardyce. "That's not bad, just four.
"We'll try to just keep everyone fit if we possibly can. The squad's a bit light in terms of numbers, so we have to be very protective of not picking up too many injuries. It does deplete the squad."
Allardyce plans to make two changes for the game against third-placed Newcastle, who were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at St James's Park last weekend.
"We'll make a couple of changes based on what the Newcastle United team is, and how we want to play," said Allardyce, who had a brief spell in charge at St James' Park in the 2007/08 season. "You'll find out about them when the team sheet gets electronically flicked on."