Newcastle United’s recent upturn in form has supporters dreaming of a return to the Champions League less than two years after their last visit to European football’s top table.

Since losing at Brentford in early December, Eddie Howe’s side have been faultless in the Premier League after taking maximum points from home games with Leicester City and Aston Villa and away days at Ipswich Town, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. The latter of those wins came on Saturday lunchtime as goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon helped the Magpies come from a goal down to claim all three points in North London and remain within striking distance of the top four.

That said, fifth place in the Premier League could be enough to secure a place in the Champions League as English clubs look set to boost their UEFA coefficient with some impressive performances and results in European competition this season.

But where do stats experts OPTA predict the Magpies will finish in the table and how many points will they accumulate?

1 . Relegated: Southampton OPTA predicted points: 19 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales