The ‘failed’ Newcastle United transfer Eddie Howe could reignite this summer

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are in the market for another forward this summer - could they move for one of their former targets?

Newcastle United will look to strengthen in attacking areas this summer with a right-winger among the positions that they could look to add to during the transfer window. If not an out-and-out right wing option, then a versatile forward who can play through the middle and out wide may be targeted.

With speculation that Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson, both of whom had interest in their services during the January transfer window, could be on their way out of St James’ Park this summer, a new forward could be of utmost importance this summer. Whilst a whole host of names have been linked, including recently Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, could the solution for this problem be found closer to home in someone they very nearly signed over four years ago?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Back in January 2020, Jarrod Bowen was on the verge of signing for Newcastle United and was even searching for homes in the area, such was the likelihood of a move to the north east and a reunion with Steve Bruce. However, the Magpies wouldn’t pay the money required to sign him from Hull City - and instead he would make the switch to West Ham.

Speaking about that time on the Premier League’s Behind the Game, Bowen said last year: “So it was on Deadline Day, and I was just sat there doing nothing. I thought I was going to Newcastle because Steve Bruce was there.

“I was even looking for houses and everything, I thought it was nailed on! Then they turned around and said: 'We won't pay the money'. So I thought: 'Ok, I'll stay at Hull then'.”

Since then, Bowen has gone on to register just shy of 100 goal contributions in 202 games for West Ham and helped them lift the Europa Conference League in 2023. Bowen has even forced himself into Gareth Southgate’s international plans and will head to Germany as one of the in-form players in the England squad.

Whilst it could be a case of ‘what could have been’ for Newcastle United if they had signed the 27-year-old from Hull City, this summer presents them with an opportunity to finally get their man. It won’t come cheap, but Bowen has proven he can score and assist goals on a very regular basis in the top-flight and is someone that would slot perfectly into Eddie Howe’s system and style of play.

Bowen can play anywhere across the front three and enjoys a very good record in-front of goal. With players like Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes in the squad, Newcastle have a very prolific front-line and Bowen would greatly add to that firepower.