'The fans deserve better' - Alan Shearer's must-read Newcastle United rant after Manchester United defeat
Alan Shearer is “sick” of the “hollow and empty football club” Newcastle United has become.
Steve Bruce’s side slipped to 19th in the Premier League table after being hammered by Manchester United 4-1 at Old Trafford.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice before goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard cancelled out Javier Manquillo’s earlier equaliser.
The travelling away supporters made their feelings clear towards owner Mike Ashley and Bruce with another annual relegation scrap on the horizon.
The “no hope or ambition” has left the 51-year-old fed up.
“I hate what my club is or has become,” Shearer said on Match of the Day.
"It’s been a long time now. It’s a hollow and empty football club.
"There’s no hope or ambition and I’m pretty sick of it to be honest.
"It’s copy, paste, repeat every season.”
With four games gone and just one point on the board, coupled with the club’s lack of transfer activity, Shearer’s frustrations were clear.
The Magpies legend hit out at his boyhood club’s failing policy or ambition, which hasn’t altered much since Shearer was interim manager in 2009.
Shearer added: "They give players that have been at the football club new contracts because they can’t sell them on.
"Then they have the excuse that they can’t bring other players into the football club because those players are paid a salary.
"It’s cheaper to keep them on the books than buy another player.
"The fans deserve better. Every manager has the same problems. As I said, it’s copy, paste, repeat every season.”