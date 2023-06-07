Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse intends to play into his 40s.

Cisse – who spent more than four years at St James's Park – is playing for French second-tier club Amiens.

"Not everyone's as lucky like me, 37 and still running," said Cisse, who turned 38 last week. "I’m playing two games a week, running around all game, and playing 90 minutes – and still feeling good.

"I’m going to continue until my body says 'stop', but I can do at least two more years, inshallah."

'Black and white heart'

Cisse, signed by Newcastle from Freiburg in January 2012, left the club for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng in the summer of 2016.

However, the former Senegal international still has a strong affinity for United.

"I still love this team, because when I arrived, the fans, the club – it was amazing," Cisse told Behind The White Lines. "The people helped me in every way.

"You could see it in my first six months, because I felt very good, and you could see it in how I was playing.

"In the dressing room, the fans inside the stadium, how they helped me to score 13 goals in 14 games. I always want to say thank you to the Newcastle fans, to the Geordie people!

"Newcastle's my team. I’d never supported a team all my life, but when I arrived at Newcastle, I have them in my heart. I have the black and white in my heart."

