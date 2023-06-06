The 'long goodbye' at Newcastle United which hints at summer transfer activity

Allan Saint-Maximin’s future at Newcastle United has long been the subject of speculation.

And as fans wait on the first incoming signing of the summer, Saint-Maximin has spoken about being at a “turning point” in his career.

The winger, hugely popular on Tyneside, posted a long and emotional statement on social media last night.

“I am now entering a turning point in my career, and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams,” said the 26-year-old.

But can Saint-Maximin, no longer a guaranteed starter at United, achieve his dreams at St James’ Park?

The answer should be yes, as, for the first time in a long time, the club, which has qualified for Champions League football next season, is on the up.

Saint-Maximin, though, isn’t a player who will be content with playing a bit-part role.

If he’s to achieve his ambition of playing for France, he’ll need regular starts next season.

Eddie Howe was asked about Saint-Maximin’s importance to the club after the season-ending draw against Chelsea late last month.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Revealingly, United’s head coach said: “That will be dictated by Maxi himself.

"He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.

“We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”

Saint-Maximin’s career at the club has been punctuated by a series of injuries, but, unquestionably, he’s a match-winner when fit – and players like that are hard to come by.

As Howe said, Saint-Maximin’s a “unique” talent. He can drive the team upfield – and beat an opponent again and again. If anyone can get fans off their seats, it's Saint-Maximin.

Transfer plans

Howe, looking to add more quality to his squad in the transfer window, doesn’t have to sell this summer, though the club’s budget is limited by Financial Fair Play rules.

And, we know, Newcastle’s head coach is quite prepared to do business if a move is right for the club – and the player.

A move for Saint-Maximin – who has spoken at length about the connection he feels with the club and its supporters – might well fall into that category this summer.

After all, transfers and trading are part of football.