The four Newcastle United players set to miss out against Leeds United through injury – and another who's doubtful

Howe’s side dropped down to third place in the Premier League yesterday after champions Manchester City beat Leeds 3-1 at Elland Road.

And Howe will give an update on player availability at his pre-match press conference tomorrow.

Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak

Defender Emil Krafth may not play again this season after suffering a rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in August, while striker Alexander Isak (thigh) isn’t expected to be involved.

Speaking before the club’s 3-0 Boxing Day win over Leicester City, Howe said: “We’re pleased with him (Isak). Is he going to make the next couple of Premier League games? At this moment in time, I’m not sure. Probably not.

"He’s going in the right direction, and we hope, in the busy January period we’ve got coming up, he can play a big part in that.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Paul Dummett

Defender Paul Dummett has also been sidelined with a back problem.

"He's still working towards full fitness,” said Howe earlier this month. “Initially he had a calf problem, but now he's got a slight back problem. We don't think it's serious at this stage, but he's not with the main group."

Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been unwell.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey missed the game at the King Power Stadium with a calf injury, and is facing up to two months on the sidelines.

“Looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately,” said Howe. “I think he felt something in the game against Vallecano. We hoped it wasn’t serious. He resumed training, and felt OK. A couple of days later he felt it again, so he went for a scan. It’s enough to keep him out for that length of time.”

Callum Wilson

The main concern ahead of the Leeds fixture is striker Callum Wilson, who missed the Leicester game through sickness.

Howe hopes that he’ll be fit to face Jesse Marsch’s side.