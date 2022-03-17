Shola Ameobi’s role as loan manager has come in for criticism from supporters with more failures than successes for their academy talents.

Players like Elias Sorensen and Rodrgio Vilca failed to impress whilst away from the club and both have now returned to their homelands.

However, Ameobi does deserve some credit for the current crop of stars that are impressing whilst in the lower leagues with the performances of three players in particular coming in for great praise recently.

Here, we take a look at the progress of these players and what has been said about their time on-loan down the English pyramid:

Matty Longstaff

Longstaff’s move to Aberdeen in summer surprised supporters with many believing the 21-year-old was destined to be playing Championship football.

However, possibly more surprising than his move north of the border was the fact that by February, Longstaff would end up playing League Two football with Mansfield Town.

Elliot Anderson of Bristol Rovers celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Bristol Rovers and Colchester United (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Playing for the Stags under Nigel Clough has seemingly helped Longstaff rediscover some form and he has bagged himself three goals in just five appearances.

Despite stumbling recently, Mansfield won 11 in 14 in the league, a run that has fired them into League Two playoff contention.

Elliot Anderson

For many, Anderson is the most exciting prospect in the Newcastle set-up and if he can keep injury problems at bay, then there is no reason why he cannot be a feature in the first-team in the future.

Matty Longstaff of Mansfield Town (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

He already has first-team experience for Newcastle and has shown his class in his first taste of regular senior football at Bristol Rovers.

Eddie Howe admitted he was surprised to see Anderson end-up in League Two, believing that he could have played Championship football.

However, under former Magpie Joey Barton, Anderson has put in a string of excellent displays, ones that have even earned him comparisons with the late Diego Maradona.

“I’ve been listening to Bill Shankly tapes a lot today,” he told Bristol Live. “He talked a lot about a 19-year-old Diego Maradona and how he slows down in the penalty area, exactly like Elliot Anderson does. [He is] such a talent.”

“Elliot has been brilliant for us from the first day we brought him in. I would have paid to watch him tonight – he was that good. He is growing into the shirt and his goal capped an outstanding performance.”

Joe White

White moved to Hartlepool United on deadline day and his performances at The Vic, which are his first experiences of senior football, have been very impressive.

White, 19, has two assists for Pools this season and made his debut in their FA Cup clash with Crystal Palace - one he is keen to replicate in the future with the Magpies:

"To make my professional debut against Crystal Palace, in a Premier League ground, was probably the best place to make it,” White said after signing a contract extension that will keep him at Newcastle until 2025.

“Hopefully, there's many more to come and my (competitive) debut for Newcastle isn't far away.”

White predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder and has featured on the bench twice this season for Newcastle.

