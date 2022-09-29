The huge cost of injuries at Newcastle United revealed
Injuries and illnesses are on the rise at Premier League clubs.
Howden’s European Football Injury Index has reported that there were 1,231 absences last season – a third more than in the previous campaign.
Premier League clubs, hit by large numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, reported more injuries and illness than their counterparts in European football’s other four big leagues.
Howden, an insurance broker, found that Newcastle had 66 absences due to injury and illness in the 2020/21 campaign. The club, according to the report, paid injured and sick players £6.87million last season. Chelsea were worst affected with 97 absences costing £25.12million.
This season, top-flight clubs are having to contend with an even more congested fixture calendar due to the mid-season World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November.
Howden head of sport James Burrows said: “This research confirms what leading club managers have been saying for a while now – injuries are on the rise across European football. The reasons for this will be the subject of much debate, but Howden’s extensive research shows there’s a 20% rise season on season in injured players.
“With football’s authorities currently negotiating the game’s calendar, the Injury Index provides a deep insight into the human and financial cost of congested fixture lists and a packed calendar.
“It will help answer the question of whether there’s just too much football being played.”
United head coach Eddie Howe has been hit by injuries already this season. Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin have had spells out, and Howe has a number of injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s game against Fulham at Craven Cottage.