Howden’s European Football Injury Index has reported that there were 1,231 absences last season – a third more than in the previous campaign.

Premier League clubs, hit by large numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, reported more injuries and illness than their counterparts in European football’s other four big leagues.

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin receives treatment against Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howden, an insurance broker, found that Newcastle had 66 absences due to injury and illness in the 2020/21 campaign. The club, according to the report, paid injured and sick players £6.87million last season. Chelsea were worst affected with 97 absences costing £25.12million.

This season, top-flight clubs are having to contend with an even more congested fixture calendar due to the mid-season World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November.

Howden head of sport James Burrows said: “This research confirms what leading club managers have been saying for a while now – injuries are on the rise across European football. The reasons for this will be the subject of much debate, but Howden’s extensive research shows there’s a 20% rise season on season in injured players.

“With football’s authorities currently negotiating the game’s calendar, the Injury Index provides a deep insight into the human and financial cost of congested fixture lists and a packed calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will help answer the question of whether there’s just too much football being played.”