The huge task facing Newcastle United against Manchester City and why pundits don’t fancy their chances at St James’s Park
Newcastle United face a very tough task to repel the defending champions on Sunday - and there aren’t too many pundits tipping them for victory at St James’s Park.
Manchester City don’t only enjoy a perfect start to the season this year, but they also boast a formidable record at St James’s Park - winning on 12 of their last 16 visits to Tyneside, suffering just one defeat in that time.
City won 4-0 in this fixture last season and former Newcastle United man John Barnes can’t see this weekend’s game being much different:
"I think it’s going to be hard for Newcastle and Man City is going to win.” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.
“This game against Man City will not be a reflection on Newcastle."
"Man City, at this moment in time, are the best team in the Premier League, looking at their first two games.”
“Eddie Howe is pragmatic in terms of how he sets up his team, depending on personnel.”
“Will Newcastle play attack and play an expansive style of football against Man City? I don’t think it’s right to play that way against Man City."
Barnes isn’t alone in his fears for the Magpies this weekend though, with Paul Merson also tipping the visitors for victory on Sunday.
“Newcastle have made a solid start to the Premier League season, but I don't see anything other than a Manchester City win.” Merson told Sportskeeda.
“Eddie Howe will look to make it hard for the Cityzens with a plan to hit them on the counter attack, but Guardiola and Co. should still get all three points here to continue their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign.”
Merson’s prediction of 2-1 is marginally better than Chris Sutton who believes Newcastle will go down 3-1 to Pep Guardiola’s side:
Sutton told BBC Sport: “There will be a great atmosphere at St James' Park and Newcastle might create one or two chances for Callum Wilson.
“I can only see a Manchester City win here, though. They have not really put a foot wrong so far.”
Newcastle will make a ‘late call’ on the fitness of Matt Targett ahead of Sunday’s game whilst there is ‘hope’ that Ryan Fraser will be fit enough to feature whilst City will have Kalvin Phillips available for selection.