Manchester City don’t only enjoy a perfect start to the season this year, but they also boast a formidable record at St James’s Park - winning on 12 of their last 16 visits to Tyneside, suffering just one defeat in that time.

City won 4-0 in this fixture last season and former Newcastle United man John Barnes can’t see this weekend’s game being much different:

"I think it’s going to be hard for Newcastle and Man City is going to win.” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“This game against Man City will not be a reflection on Newcastle."

"Man City, at this moment in time, are the best team in the Premier League, looking at their first two games.”

“Eddie Howe is pragmatic in terms of how he sets up his team, depending on personnel.”

“Will Newcastle play attack and play an expansive style of football against Man City? I don’t think it’s right to play that way against Man City."

A Newcastle United's fan waves a team's flag as he cheers during a club friendly football match between Newcastle United and Athletic Club at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, northeast England, on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnes isn’t alone in his fears for the Magpies this weekend though, with Paul Merson also tipping the visitors for victory on Sunday.

“Newcastle have made a solid start to the Premier League season, but I don't see anything other than a Manchester City win.” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Eddie Howe will look to make it hard for the Cityzens with a plan to hit them on the counter attack, but Guardiola and Co. should still get all three points here to continue their perfect start to the new Premier League campaign.”

Merson’s prediction of 2-1 is marginally better than Chris Sutton who believes Newcastle will go down 3-1 to Pep Guardiola’s side:

Sutton told BBC Sport: “There will be a great atmosphere at St James' Park and Newcastle might create one or two chances for Callum Wilson.

“I can only see a Manchester City win here, though. They have not really put a foot wrong so far.”