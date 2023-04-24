The lazy Newcastle United narrative which misses the point

Speaking after a home win last month, Howe said: “I haven't had time to look at the league table.

“I’ll glance over it, but that's not the most important thing. The most important thing is that everyone leaves the stadium feeling good – and excited for the next game.”

Newcastle United fans – who certainly left St James’ Park feeling good after yesterday’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur – have been looking at the table very closely over the past few weeks and months.

After years of relegation battles, the club, which moved back into third place ahead of Thursday night’s game against Everton at Goodison Park, is finally competing at the top end of the division.

For the first time in a long, long time, Newcastle look to be at home in the top four. The club is overachieving while others are underachieving, and United are now odds-on to secure a place in the Champions League next season.

That’s truly remarkable, and testament to the work put in by players and staff alike this season.

Newcastle United fans celebrate the Tottenham Hotspur win.

Lazy criticism

Amid talk elsewhere of the money spent by the club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle fans have been quick to point out that nine of the players on the pitch yesterday – five starters and four substitutes – had been at St James’ Park before the takeover in late 2021. Three unused substitutes were also at the club before the takeover.

Yes, the club has spent money, but much of this spend was needed to address years of under-spending during Mike Ashley’s time as owner.

Howe – who guided the team to an 11th-placed finish last season – is getting the most from a squad which nobody expected to be competing for a Champions League place at the start of the campaign.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Of course, the new signings have helped, massively, but the coaching and culture Howe and his staff brought with them to the club have been just as important in transforming the fortunes of the team.

Certainly, Howe got the “response” he had demanded from his players after the club’s heaviest defeat of the season against Aston Villa.

In more than 20 years covering United, I’ve never seen anything quite like the first 21 minutes against Tottenham which yielded five home goals. It was extraordinary.

The only way is up?

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi labelled the result as a “statement”.

"This team proved today that anything is possible with passion, perseverance, and a strong team spirit,” said Ghodoussi. “Their victory was not just a win, it was a statement.”

It’s hard to argue with that view.

Howe, typically, wants more from this team between now and the end of the season – and beyond.

“If you’re saying that’s us at our best, then there’s only one place to go – and that’s down,” said Howe, who has repeatedly refused to talk about the club’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.