The study reveals that Premier League revenues are set to increase once again next season after a drop-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

League-wide revenues dropped to £4.5bn from £5.2bn in the season that was cut-short by the pandemic, before enjoying a slight increase during the 2020/21 season.

The latest figures suggest that revenues could now surpass £6bn - an increase on pre-pandemic levels.

The Premier League is by no means alone in seeing potential revenues increase, however, they are predicted to bounce back well from the pandemic compared to Europe’s ‘big five’ leagues:

Time Bridge (lead partner in Deloitte’s sports business group) told PA Sport: “At Premier League level, if you look purely at the revenue generated by the clubs then you would say that the message is overarchingly positive in terms of how they’ve come through the pandemic.

“Obviously it has been a shock to the overall business model of the clubs and they’ve had to adjust and work in slightly different ways.

“But as we look at the financial reports of the Premier League clubs to get through this they haven’t had to take on significant amounts of external debt, they haven’t had to hamstring themselves in ways in which maybe other clubs around Europe or some of the Championship clubs have had to.