The 26-year-old impressed during a half-season loan spell at Newcastle in 2021-22 as the club finished 11th in the Premier League.

And The Magpies were able to secure Targett permanently for a total of £15million, including the initial loan fee paid to Villa in January.

The left-back signed a four-year deal at St James’s Park to become Newcastle’s first major summer signing on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Targett of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on April 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

But a potential move had been on the cards for some time with Eddie Howe making his intentions clear to the player last month.

“To be fair, I spoke with the manager just before the Burnley game and he said he wanted to sign me,” Targett revealed. “So after the last game of the season, it was a bit quiet and then about a week ago, it started to liven up so we've been back and forth and I'm just over the moon that we got it done.”

Both Howe and the Newcastle supporters were key in convincing Targett to return on a permanent basis.

“I was really looking forward to coming when Eddie was here,” he told NUFC TV. “I'd heard lots of good things about him from previous players who had played under him and I've enjoyed every minute of it.

“[The fans] were a massive [factor], just the whole feel-good factor around the club from when I came in, the atmosphere in the ground every matchday, even after training there are hundreds of fans waiting outside, so it's an intense city for football for sure.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.