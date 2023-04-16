After all, it wasn’t too long ago that results like yesterday’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa came along all too regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet here we are, in April, and, for the first time this season, we’re talking about a three-goal defeat.

That’s progress. Newcastle have come a long way in a short space of time, but the team is still a work in progress.

A reminder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, after five successive Premier League wins, Eddie Howe spoke about the result being a “reminder” of the fine line between success and failure.

“I’m not doubting the ability, commitment and attitude of the group,” said United’s head coach. “I think we have all the ingredients.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, centre, and his team-mates after the final whistle at Villa Park.

“I think, sometimes, when these things happen it can be a good thing, because it just reminds everyone of the fragility of performance, really. It’s a very fragile thing, and you have to respect it at all times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unai Emery’s Villa, unquestionably, were very, very good yesterday, and Newcastle, by the high standards they’ve set for themselves this season, were “below-par in every area”, according to Howe.

For the second successive game, United started on the back foot – and Jacob Ramsey gave the home team an 11th-minute lead.

Unfortunately, the visitors were never really able to get on to the front foot, and Anthony Gordon, handed a start a week after angrily reacting to his injury-time withdrawal against Brentford, was “starved of the ball” along with the club’s attacking players.

Villa tormented Newcastle down the flanks before the break. They found space in and around the box, and Ollie Watkins netted twice after the break to inflict on United their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of character

It was a very uncharacteristic performance from a team which, above all else, has been fiercely competitive without the ball and positive and purposeful in possession.

Howe’s two half-time substitutions at the Gtech Community Stadium had changed the game against Brentford, and there was an expectation at the break that he would he would make at least one change.

Newcastle, however, emerged unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe – who had fit-again Miguel Almiron on the bench along with Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson – was asked if he had considered making a change at the break.

“In that situation, you’re always analysing your options and trying to find the right way to chase the game,” said Howe.

“Of course, with Miggy’s return, we weren’t quite sure how long he was going to be able to play, and Sean’s had some illness, so we weren’t quite sure how long he could play either.

“All these things are factored into my decision making.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No apology needed

Howe was asked after the game if the club’s travelling fans deserved an apology.

“Certainly, on what they saw today, yeah, because we weren’t ourselves,” said Howe. "As far as I can think, it’s the first time that’s happened in a long time. I certainly feel for the people that were watching us today.”