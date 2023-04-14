Eddie Howe revealed last month that the Newcastle United midfielder, the club’s 11-goal leading scorer, was facing around six weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

However, Almiron is already back in full training ahead of the Villa game – and he could feature at Villa Park tomorrow, according to Howe.

“He’s done really well,” said United’s head coach. “He’s ahead of schedule at the moment. Fingers crossed, he gets through training, and could be available very soon.”

Asked if Almiron could play against Villa, Howe said: “Possiblity. I think we’ll need to see how he trains today. He’s had limited training time. But he’s looked really good.”

Meanwhile, winger Allan Saint-Maximin – who missed last weekend’s win over Brentford with a hamstring problem – is getting treatment in France.

And Howe hopes that the 26-year-old, pushing to return against Tottenham Hotspur on April 23, will be back “very soon”.

“I think we said at the time I don’t think it’s a serious injury,” said Howe.

“He’s away getting treatment at the moment. He’s not with us. Hopefully, at some stage next week he’ll come back and be available very soon.”

Asked about Saint-Maximin’s trip to France, Howe added: “I’m comfortable with it. I always have been. I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to be in Newcastle to get the best treatment possible.