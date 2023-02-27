Newcastle’s first major cup final in 24 years and first final visit to the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium ended in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. While the general feeling is that The Magpies won’t have to wait quite as long for a next final to come around - CEO Darren Eales even promised it would be the ‘first of many’ - it didn’t make the defeat any less painful.

Yet it was in those moments of despair where Newcastle fans showed just what makes them such a special fan base. Trafalgar Square was taken over on Saturday night and a stunning Wor Flags display took place ahead of kick-off, a time where there was still plenty of hope and potential optimism about the game ahead.

But a 2-0 down in stoppage time, the 30,000 plus Newcastle fans in attendance united in a touching act of defiance and pride in the club as they waved their black and white flags in support once again. Even though defeat was almost inevitable at this point, the Toon Army continued to rally behind their club.

Following the match, Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was one of several players to voice his gratitude to the travelling supporters.

The Brazilian took to social media with a photo of the Newcastle fans at Wembley along with the caption: “I have no words for your support! Thank you so much.”

And after the full-time whistle, Newcastle fans continued to sing and applaud the players off the pitch as they received their runners-up medals.