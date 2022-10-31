News you can trust since 1849
The Newcastle United plan for Alexander Isak as striker pushes for injury comeback

Newcastle United’s injured list, thankfully, is shorter than it was a month or two ago.

By Miles Starforth
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Eddie Howe has welcomed back a number of players this month, notably Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey. However, Alexander Isak remains sidelined with the thigh injury he suffered training with Sweden during last month’s international break.

Isak, signed from Real Sociedad for a club-record £60million fee in the summer, made an immediate impact at the club, which is fourth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's game away to Southampton.

The 23-year-old scored against Liverpool at Anfield on his debut – and he also converted a penalty against Bournemouth at St James’s Park.

Isak – who has done some of his early rehabilitation in Sweden – won’t be back before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup next month.

“Alex has been having a couple of injections into his thigh,” United head coach Eddie Howe last week. “I believe that’s gone well, and the medical team are happy where he currently stands. But it’s a longer-term injury, a five or six-week injury, as I’ve said before, he won’t be back before the World Cup break.”

Newcastle’s medical staff are focused on getting Isak ready for the second pre-season Howe’s players will be put through during the World Cup break.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak applauds fans last month.

“We’re hopeful, as we begin our second pre-season, he’s ready to train,” said Howe.

Isak, all being well, would then be in a position to play in the December 8 friendly against Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of the Premier League’s December 26 restart.

