Newcastle United have been on the receiving end of some tough refereeing decisions in recent weeks.

Eddie Howe was prevented from answering a question about referees following recent decisions that have gone against his Newcastle United side.

Howe has been praised for his response to perceived refereeing injustices against his side in recent matches. On Tuesday night, Anthony Gordon picked up an injury following a dangerous challenge from Chelsea's Moises Caicedo.

The Chelsea midfielder escaped with a booking and no VAR was available to intervene. A reckless challenge from Chelsea's Levi Colwill also saw Emil Krafth forced off and requiring stitches in his shin.

When asked about the Caicedo incident, Howe said: "It was a horrible challenge on him reviewing it and watching it properly. I was really disappointed with the tackle. [Gordon] is sore but we'll see how he is today, hopefully he'll improve quickly.

"You never know whether those decisions are intentional or in game accidents that happen. Whether anger is the right word I don’t know, but disappointed in the type of challenges that ended up in us missing those two players. It is part of the game and we have to get on with it."

Newcastle were also recent victims of a contentious penalty shout that saw Paris Saint-Germain equalise in the 98th minute in the Champions League last month - ultimately costing them a place in Europe beyond the new year. And in Newcastle's 1-0 win over Arsenal, Kai Havertz escaped with a booking following a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff. After that same game, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta hit out at the decision to allow Gordon's winning goal, branding it a 'disgrace' and being hit with an FA charge that was later cleared.

Kylian Mbappe scored a late penalty which proved crucial for PSG in reaching the last-16.

But when asked if he ever feels tempted to discuss referees in the same manner in which the likes of Arteta and other Premier League managers do, Howe was prevented from answering the question by Newcastle's head of communications Lee Marshall.

Marshall interjected during the press conference by stating: "A note of caution on this, we have to be very careful about discussing match officials going into a Premier League match because it might put Eddie in breach of FA rules so it's probably not one we should go into pre-match."