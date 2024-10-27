Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Chelsea has been confirmed with some big changes made by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Anthony Gordon has dropped out of the side with a groin injury but has made the journey to Stamford Bridge. Jacob Murphy has dropped to the bench with Miguel Almiron starting his first Premier League game of the season.

An official statement issued by the club read: “The Magpies face Enzo Maresca's men at Stamford Bridge seeking the points they need to climb back into the top half of the Premier League table, withAlmirón coming in for Jacob Murphy following last weekend's defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and Barnes starting in place of Anthony Gordon, who misses out with a groin issue.”

Harvey Barnes comes back into the side on the left while the rest of the side remains the same. Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles were already ruled out for the game due to injury.

On Friday, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said there were ‘no fresh injuries’ in his squad though there had been concern regarding Dan Burn’s ankle.

“Dan Burn was nursing an ankle last week and managed to play the [Brighton] game and play well but no fresh injuries,” Howe said.

Burn starts at centre-back alongside Fabian Schar with Newcastle’s goalkeeper, defence and midfield unchanged from the 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Gordon’s absence from the matchday squad comes after he signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle.

The Magpies are looking to end a run of four Premier League matches without a win at Stamford Bridge, a ground the club haven’t won at since 2012. But Saturday’s results saw Howe’s side drop to 12th in the Premier League table though they would leapfrog Chelsea with a win on Sunday afternoon.

NUFC XI v Chelsea: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Almiron, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Ruddy, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley