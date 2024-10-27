Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enzo Maresca has issued a challenge to Reece James ahead of his side’s clash with Newcastle United this afternoon.

Today’s clash at Stamford Bridge will mark the first time Eddie Howe has come up against Enzo Maresca as a manager, with Newcastle United aiming to bounce back from their defeat against Brighton last weekend. The Magpies know a win would see them end the day above the Blues and inflict back-to-back defeats on Maresca’s side.

However, Chelsea have a very strong home record against Newcastle United in the Premier League and Maresca has a pretty much a full squad to choose from this afternoon. The 44-year-old can even call on the services of club captain Reece James.

James has missed a lot of football through injury in recent times, but is available for the Blues this afternoon. Speaking about the defender, Maresca laid down a challenge for James to improve his leadership at the club, demanding more from his captain.

Maresca said: "So he's on the way, he's doing well, he’s progressing but from Reece I expected more also in terms of leadership.

"Most of the time when they are captain, they think that because they are captain they have more: 'because I am the captain, I expect that you give me more.' For me, because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest.

"And sometimes: 'okay, I am the captain I can give less', no. He's one of the captains and I expected from him, and his teammates expected from him, to give always more in terms of leadership in general."