What TV channel Chelsea v Newcastle United is on: Streaming details plus injury news

Newcastle United face Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon before the two sides meet again in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United head into today’s game aiming to banish the demons from their 1-0 defeat against Brighton last weekend. Eddie Howe’s side know that a defeat against the Blues would see them fall five points behind them in the Premier League table, but a win would see them leapfrog their hosts and reignite their bid for European football.

Newcastle don’t have a good record at Stamford Bridge, however, having won there just once in the Premier League - with that win coming over 12 years ago. They were defeated 3-2 last season in a result that hugely damaged their hopes of qualifying for European football.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Chelsea v Newcastle United:

When is Chelsea v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United kicks-off at 2pm. Simon Hooper will be the man in the middle at Stamford Bridge, with Jarred Gillett on VAR duty.

Is Chelsea v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s trip to face Chelsea will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Coverage on Sky Sports Premier League begins at 1pm whilst Sky Sports Main Event will also show the match from kick-off.

Can Chelsea v Newcastle United be streamed online?

A Now TV sports day pass can be purchased for £14.99 that will give you access to Newcastle’s clash with Chelsea as well as Liverpool’s trip to Arsenal immediately after.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Stamford Bridge online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Newcastle United will be without Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson who remained sidelined with injury. Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are continuing their recoveries from ACL injuries and also won’t feature this afternoon.