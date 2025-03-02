Newcastle United are without Lewis Hall for Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park.

Hall was one of six changes for Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday evening. The 20-year-old misses out from the matchday squad due to an injury with Kieran Trippier coming into the side in his place.

The Newcastle official club website stated Hall’s absence is due to an ankle injury. The website read: “Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Bruno Guimarães, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Callum Wilson make way, with Hall not named in the squad at all due to an ankle injury. Trippier captains the side, with Dan Burn lining up against his previous club.”

Alexander Isak returns to the starting line-up after missing the previous game due to a groin issue.

Isak comes in for Wilson, who drops to the bench. Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy for his first start since the third-round clash against Bromley in January.

Joelinton returns to the starting line-up after missing the last five games with a knee injury but there is no place for Sven Botman, who has been sidelined for the past month with a knee problem. Joelinton replaces Bruno Guimaraes, who drops to the bench.

In goal, Martin Dubravka returns in place of Nick Pope while Lewis Miley starts with Joe Willock dropping to the bench.

Isak was among the first players to arrive at St James’ Park on Sunday with Howe stating ahead of the match that the Swede ‘will play’ if fit.

On Friday, Howe said: “I haven’t seen him since the game, we don’t think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday and there can’t be at this stage of the season.

“We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him, if he is fit, he will play.”

Newcastle are looking to make it through to the FA Cup quarter-final. After that, Howe’s side will return to Premier League action on March 10 at West Ham United before facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 16.

Lewis Hall enjoying a fine season for Newcastle United

Hall’s absence comes as a blow for Newcastle with the youngster arguably the top performing player for the club in the last two matches.

Speaking after the Liverpool game, Howe said about Hall: “I think Lewis can be really pleased because there is no harder opponent in the Premier League this year, the stats say [than Salah],” Howe said after the match. “ I thought Lewis stuck to his guns really well. He can be very proud of himself.”

Newcastle United team news v Brighton

NUFC XI v Brighton: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Miley, Joelinton; Gordon, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Pope, Wilson, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes

