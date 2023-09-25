News you can trust since 1849
‘The only club’ - Newcastle United co-owner makes record statement after 8-0 win at Sheffield United

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted to the record breaking 8-0 win at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
The 8-0 win was Newcastle’s joint-biggest in the Premier League, the club’s biggest ever away win in a league match as well as the first time in Premier League history a club has had eight different goalscorers in a single match.

Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman put The Magpies 3-0 up at the break before Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak found the net to confirm an emphatic away win for Eddie Howe’s side.

After the match, co-owner Ghodoussi was keen to point out the Premier League record set by The Magpies as he tweeted: “What a performance @NUFC we’re now the only club in premier league history to score 8 goals in a game by 8 different players.”

Fellow Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben tweeted: “Incredible performance and result from our @NUFC - thank you to the traveling supporters. On we go.”

The win rounds off an impressive week for Newcastle as they beat Brentford 1-0 last weekend, drew 0-0 at AC Milan in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday before picking up their joint-biggest Premier League win at Bramall Lane.

Next up for Newcastle is a Carabao Cup third round tie at home to Manchester City on Wednesday night at St James’ Park.

