The 8-0 win was Newcastle’s joint-biggest in the Premier League, the club’s biggest ever away win in a league match as well as the first time in Premier League history a club has had eight different goalscorers in a single match.

Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn and Sven Botman put The Magpies 3-0 up at the break before Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak found the net to confirm an emphatic away win for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After the match, co-owner Ghodoussi was keen to point out the Premier League record set by The Magpies as he tweeted: “What a performance @NUFC we’re now the only club in premier league history to score 8 goals in a game by 8 different players.”

Fellow Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben tweeted: “Incredible performance and result from our @NUFC - thank you to the traveling supporters. On we go.”

The win rounds off an impressive week for Newcastle as they beat Brentford 1-0 last weekend, drew 0-0 at AC Milan in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday before picking up their joint-biggest Premier League win at Bramall Lane.