Alexander Isak missed Newcastle United’s last Premier League match due to injury - but will he start for Eddie Howe’s side at West Ham United tonight?

Isak missed the Liverpool game due to a groin issue before returning to action against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup. The striker scored in the 2-1 defeat but was forced off in the match due to muscle fatigue.

Isak has since been pictured training individually in the build-up to the trip to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday night (8pm kick-off). The striker scored four goals in two matches against West Ham last season but The Hammers were able to keep him at bay in their 2-0 win at St James’ Park back in November.

But since then, Isak has scored 17 goals to take his tally for the season to 22 in all competitions.

Newcastle have already lost Anthony Gordon through suspension and Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles due to injury, so Isak’s availability would come as a big boost to head coach Eddie Howe and his side as they look to climb back up the table.

Results over the weekend saw Newcastle drop to ninth in the table though a victory over West Ham would see them move back up to sixth.

While Howe claimed Isak was ‘fine’ ahead of the trip to West Ham, the Newcastle boss added that the striker would not be risked and would only play ‘if’ he’s fit.

When asked whether Isak would start against West Ham Howe said: “Fingers crossed, yeah. If he's fit, he'll play, because that's the best way to get him in the best physical condition for future games.

“Footballers are finely-tuned athletes, and when they're ready to play, they have to play, and we have to give them that opportunity. So, fingers crossed Alex will be fine.

“I understand the intense speculation and spotlight on him, but the best thing we can do is just relax and let him play his football.

“I think he's very, very motivated to score, I think that's one of the things that's so good about him. Same with Callum [Wilson], they've got that desire to score in every moment, every training session. Goal-scorers have that mentality, he's got it.

“So, hopefully, he's able to take his place on the pitch and do that.”

Alexander Isak alternatives for Newcastle United

With Anthony Gordon suspended for Newcastle, Callum Wilson would come into the side as striker in Isak’s absence. The 33-year-old boasts an impressive scoring record against West Ham with 12 goals in 12 Premier League starts against them.

But Howe said he isn’t paying too much attention to Wilson’s past exploits against The Hammers when considering his team for Monday night.

“I don’t think I would pick a team based purely on that,” he said. “Yes, I have been aware previously and I know when I am picking teams, you sort of get a gut feel when it is a close call between two players, you might look at something like that and think ‘well, I’m going to go, that just tips it his way for this game.’

“But really, more importantly for me, you look at how the current form the player is in, what form and condition he is in, rather than the historic data. That would be the swaying factor for me.”

Fantasy Premier League concerns over Alexander Isak

Injury concerns often have a big impact on the world of fantasy football and the popular Fantasy Premier League online game, which has over 10 million players worldwide. And doubts over Isak’s fitness mean he is in the third most transferred out player in Fantasy Premier League this gameweek, despite his strong run of form.

But will that prove to be a wise decision? Only time will tell.