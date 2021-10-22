The Paulo Fonseca quote that Newcastle United fans will LOVE as talks continue
Seeing Paulo Fonseca’s football philosophy at St James’s Park is a mouth-watering prospect.
Fonseca has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle United manager.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto manager is currently out of work having left Roma in the summer following a two-year stint in Serie A.
When he was announced as the new Roma boss in 2019, Fonseca detailed his coaching philosophy - and Newcastle fans will love the way his teams try to play the game:
“My coaching philosophy? Well, I have very clear ideas – ideas I think you can see in my teams,” Fonesca said.
“That involves having the ball, taking the initiative and being an offensive team. These are the aspects that define my game and my aim in matches.”
He also said: “I don’t like just to win. I like to win playing well, dominating games.”
Ahead of any permanent appointment, Graeme Jones will lead the side at Selhurst Park on Saturday.