In a statement following Steve Bruce’s sacking as Newcastle United manager, the club have confirmed that Graeme Jones will take charge of the side at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

They also confirmed that a search for Bruce’s replacement is underway, writing: "The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course.”

But just who is Fonseca and what can Newcastle United supporters expect if he was to take charge at St James’s Park?

Who is Paulo Fonseca?

Following a playing career that solely took place in Portugal, Fonseca took up management with Estrela Amadora Under-19’s in 2005.

Numerous jobs in his homeland followed, including being appointed Porto manager in 2013. However, Fonseca spent just one season at Porto, averaging just shy of two-points per game.

However, a third-place finish was not deemed good enough and Fonseca moved on to Pacos Ferreira and then to Braga, again, spending just one season at each club.

For the first time in his career, Fonseca moved away from Portugal when he took charge of Shakhtar Donetsk – a move which transformed his managerial career.

According to Transfermarkt whilst at Shakhtar, Fonseca averaged 2.37 points per game during a very successful three years in Ukraine.

A move to Roma followed where he managed just over 100 games before being replaced by Jose Mourinho this summer.

Style of football

Fonseca is renowned for a high-pressing and attacking style of football. Often favouring a 4-2-3-1 or a 3-4-2-1 formation, Fonseca’s philosophy revolves around intense pressing and swift and dynamic attacks when they win the ball back.

The 48 year-old also likes his teams to play out from the back and with an entertaining brand of football on offer, this could be an exciting appointment for Newcastle United supporters.

What has he said?

Fonseca, speaking at a UEFA summit, outlined his tactial style and how he likes his teams to play football:

“My coaching philosophy? Well, I have very clear ideas - ideas I think you can see in my teams. That involves having the ball, taking the initiative and being an offensive team. These are the aspects that define my game and my aim in matches.”

Is he interested in a move to the Premier League?

In October 2017, Fonseca was linked with a move to Everton and outlined his dream to manage in England to The Telegraph:

“All coaches want to go to England and I am one.” Fonseca said.

“I have this dream and I believe this can happen. I believe a lot this can happen. If it’s soon or not, I have this dream.

“I have a big, big passion about the game and the atmosphere in England is amazing. I hope one day to live it. It’s the biggest league in the world.

“For any coach, to work in England can be amazing. You have the best coaches and the best players.”

