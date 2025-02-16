What lies ahead as Newcastle United look to claim a return to European competition this season?

Newcastle United’s hopes of returning to European competition took a slight blow on Saturday when they were punished for a poor performance at Premier League champions Manchester City.

Eddie Howe’s side were swept aside as a first-half hat-trick from January signing Omar Marmoush and a late strike from James McAtee helped City ease to a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. However, the impact of the defeat was somewhat limited by a number of underwhelming results for the other sides that are firmly in the race for European competition this season.

Third placed Nottingham Forest saw their impressive form halted by a defeat at Fulham, Chelsea crashed to another loss at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa were held to a surprising home draw by relegation threatened Ipswich Town. Those results left the Magpies sat in seventh place in the Premier League table and they still lie just three points adrift of the top four as they turn their focus towards next Sunday’s home clash with fellow contenders Forest.

With a crucial period in the race for Europe lying ahead, The Gazette takes a look at who are the form sides across the top ten and what their next five Premier League fixtures have in store for every club with aspirations of appearing in continental competition next season.

Who are the form side in the Premier League’s race for Europe?

1st: Liverpool (current points - 60)

Arne Slot has enjoyed an impressive first season in charge of Liverpool. Despite last weekend’s shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle, the Reds solidified their place at the top of the Premier League table with a nervy 2-1 home win against Wolves on Sunday afternoon and are favourites to go on and secure the title.

Points in last 10 games: 24 Next five Premier League fixtures: Aston Villa (A), Manchester City (A), Newcastle United (H), Southampton (H), Everton (H)

2nd: Arsenal (current points - 53)

The Gunners appear to be the most likely contenders to challenge Liverpool for the title - but they are hoping for slip-ups from the Reds over the coming weeks and months. Mikel Arteta’s side will have to put themselves in a position to take advantage if they are to move closer to bringing an end to Arsenal’s 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

Points in last 10 games: 24 Next five Premier League fixtures: West Ham United (H), Manchester United (A), Chelsea (H), Fulham (H), Everton (A)

3rd: Nottingham Forest (current points - 47)

This season’s surprise package show little sign of slowing despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at Fulham this weekend. The likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga and former Newcastle striker Chris Wood have all impressed so far this season - although they will have to be at their best as a challenging set of fixtures lie in wait.

Points in last 10 games: 22 Next five Premier League fixtures: Newcastle United (A), Manchester City (H), Ipswich Town (A), Manchester United (H), Aston Villa (A)

4th: Manchester City (current points - 44)

It may well have been a difficult season for Pep Guardiola’s side as their bid for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title appears to have fallen short - but Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Newcastle shows there is still plenty of class within the City side and they will have a big say in where the title heads over the coming months.

Points in last 10 games: 17 Next five Premier League fixtures: Liverpool (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Brighton and Hove Albion (H), Leicester City (H), Manchester United (A)

5th: Bournemouth (current points - 43)

Another surprise package at the top end of the Premier League and an intriguing run of upcoming fixtures will offer some hope Andoni Iraola can lead the Cherries into Europe. Despite a shocking list of injuries in recent months, Bournemouth look well placed to kick on throughout the final quarter of the campaign.

Points in last 10 games: 19 Next five Premier League fixtures: Wolves (H), Brighton and Hove Albion (A), Tottenham Hotspur (A), Brentford (H), Ipswich Town (H)

6th: Chelsea (current points - 43)

It has been a strange season for Chelsea as they have settled into life under Enzo Maresca. At one point a place in the Champions League appeared to be a near certainty but a spate of underwhelming results have led to the Blues falling out of the top five. An awkward run of games could mean further pain over the next month.

Points in last 10 games: 12 Next five Premier League fixtures: Aston Villa (A), Leicester City (H), Arsenal (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H), Brentford (A)

7th: Newcastle United (current points - 41)

After claiming cup wins against Arsenal and Birmingham City, Newcastle flunked their lines on their return to Premier League action with an abysmal display in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Manchester City. Eddie Howe’s side remain in the race for the top four - but they can’t afford too many more poor performances during the rest of the season.

Points in last 10 games: 21 Next five Premier League fixtures: Nottingham Forest (H), Liverpool (A), West Ham United (A), Brentford (H), Leicester City (A)

8th: Fulham (current points - 39)

The Cottagers are always a dangerous opposition and they have produced a number of eye-catching results this season. Saturday’s 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest means they have edged towards the European places and they will remain a threat.

Points in last 10 games: 16 Next five Premier League fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (A), Brighton and Hove Albion (A), Arsenal (A), Liverpool (H)

9th: Aston Villa (current points - 38)

In some ways, it’s admirable that Villa have remained in the hunt for Europe given they have had to juggle their Premier League campaign with the new league phase of the Champions League. An immediate return to European competition will be the target - and that is why home games against the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will provide a major test for Unai Emery’s men.

Points in last 10 games: 13 Next five Premier League fixtures: Liverpool (H), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (H), Brentford (A), Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

10th: Brighton and Hove Albion (current points - 37)

Fabian Hurzeler’s has experienced mixed fortunes during his first season in charge of the Seagulls but there is a feeling his side are on an upwards trajectory after bouncing back from their 7-0 hammering at the hands of Nottingham Forest by completing a quickfire league and FA Cup double over Chelsea.

Points in last 10 games: 13 Next five Premier League fixtures: Southampton (A), Bournemouth (H), Fulham (H), Manchester City (A), Aston Villa (H)