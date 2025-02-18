Newcastle United are reportedly ‘closing in’ on the signing of Malaga starlet Antonio Cordero.

The Malaga youngster is reportedly wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but it is Newcastle United, according to the Mail, that are set to seal his signature. Cordero predominantly plays on the left-wing and has enjoyed a good season in Spain’s second-tier, scoring four goals and registering six assists for his club.

The potential signing of Cordero continues Newcastle’s policy of scouring Europe for some of the continent’s hottest young properties - a transfer policy that has been ramped up since Paul Mitchell’s installation as sporting director last summer. Here, we take a look at the very latest on their reported interest in Cordero, why his signing would be a major coup and what Malaga’s sporting director has said about the teenager’s future:

Real Madrid and Barcelona ‘interest’

Whilst a move for Cordero hasn’t been completed yet, the Magpies are believed to be leading the race for his signature with the teenager potentially moving to Tyneside when the summer transfer window opens. Getting Cordero signed would be a big coup for Newcastle United, particularly amid reports that both Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown an interest in the teenager in recent weeks.

Beating the La Liga giants to a potential star of the future is always a big story - but when one of those players has come through the ranks at another Spanish club - that is huge news. Of course, a lot can change before an official move for Cordero is completed, time will be the judge of whether they have completed the coup.

Malaga sporting director’s admission

Cordero’s future at Malaga has been up in the air for some time now, with the 18-year-old’s contract at Estadio La Rosaleda expiring at the end of the season. As quoted by La Opinion Malaga in September, Malaga’s sporting director Loren Juarros revealed that the club were in talks over a new deal for the teenager, one that has yet to be signed: "I don't talk about Cordero,” Juarros said, “I'm never going to talk about players and situations when there are negotiations.

“I work to bring all these situations to a successful conclusion, but what I think I have to keep to myself so that it doesn't interfere with everything else. It's not good for things to be broadcast.

“I talk to the lads every day, if I have to talk about something I tell them or their representatives.”

Paul Mitchell on ‘essential’ signings like Cordero

Speaking following the announcement that they had signed young Georgian striker Vakhtang Salia, Mitchell revealed that signing young players like Salia are ‘essential’ for the club to build for the future and battle against any restrictions set by PSR: “Scouting and recruiting emerging talent is an essential part of building a sustainable future, particularly within the current PSR framework, so the market is fiercely competitive.

“We continue to scout extensively, both domestically and overseas, with a view to securing players who can come through our talent pathway and, ideally, become part of the first team in future.”