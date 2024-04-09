The last few days have provided something of a major boost to Newcastle United’s hopes of securing a place in European competition for the second successive season.

Memories of that stunning 4-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain and visits to the San Siro, Parc des Princes and Signal Iduna Park remain fresh in the memory of Magpies supporters - and although an immediate return to the Champions League is out of reach, a place in next season’s Europa League and Europa Conference League remain firmly up for grabs.

When Bruno Guimaraes fired home the only goal in Saturday’s win at Fulham, the Brazilian midfielder reignited hopes that continental opponents will visit St James Park once again next season. Those hopes were further raised when Manchester United and Chelsea both dropped points over the weekend.

But how many points will the Magpies need to secure a top seven finish and a place in Europe? We look back at the last ten Premier League seasons to see what totals were achieved by clubs finishing in the top seven of the table.

1 . Season 2013/14 - 64 points Manchester United ended the season in seventh place with a haul of 64 points - although there was to be no European place for the Red Devils. Photo Sales

2 . Season 2014/15 - 60 points It was Southampton that landed seventh place after reaching 60 points and that earned a place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3 . Season 2015/16 - 62 points West Ham United ended the 2015/16 season in seventh place with 62 points and that earned a place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Photo Sales