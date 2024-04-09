Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has advised his players to ignore social media criticism and admitted he would advise any player to stay away from social media sites. Newcastle United’s indifferent form over the past few months has led to increased criticism online from small sections of the fan base, but Howe believes his players should try and shield themselves from this and ensure they follow advice from the correct people.

Howe said: “I always think with outside criticism, it depends where the critique is coming from. Now, the trouble with social media and that kind of feedback is it's faceless.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have no idea where the opinion is coming from, if the opinion is valid and that's why I'd say to the players they're better off keeping their circle of friends very, very small and listen to the people that they really trust and believe in and that way, I think you'll get honest feedback and you get the type of feedback that you need. If you open yourself up to too many opinions, with all due respect, a lot of people would not have the intellect to give a proper assessment.”

Howe was then asked if he had any advice for young football players about the pitfalls of social media. The 46-year-old again stressed that players must listen to the correct people and influences in their lives.

He said: "If I was advising my son who wanted to be a footballer I'd say don't go on it. That would be my advice but I'm not going to preach to the players they'll do what they think is right for them.

"The players would be the best one to discuss that with you. I can give advice but in the modern world now I don't think you can switch off totally from it even if you're not on it because people will want to tell you what they're reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad