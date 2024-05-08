Newcastle United will bring down the curtain on their home fixtures for a Premier League season full of ups and down this weekend when Brighton and Hove Albion are the visitors to St James Park.

From the highs of the opening day hammering of Aston Villa and wins over the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to the lows of a Chris Wood-inspired defeat against Nottingham Forest and Man City’s last-gasp win on Tyneside, every emotion has been experienced by the Gallowgate faithful.

Yet St James Park, as it has over most of Eddie Howe’s reign, has become something of a fortress for the Magpies as their progress under the former Bournemouth boss have been largely built upon strong foundations on their home patch.

However, this season, the same can not be said of United’s away form, which has been inconsistent at best - but with two away games at Manchester United and Brentford set to confirm or deny the Magpies place in Europe next week, how does their form on the road compare to their rivals across the Premier League?