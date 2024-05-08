Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dutch giants Ajax are hoping to ‘steal a march’ on Manchester United and AC Milan by making a lucrative offer to persuade Graham Potter to become their next manager.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea boss is believed to be high on a list of possible candidates to replace Erik ten Hag if the Red Devils hierarchy opt to part company with their current manager at the end of the season. Speculation over Ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford has increased over the last 48 hours after his side fell to a 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night - although the former Ajax manager insisted he will be in charge next season in the aftermath of another dismal display at Selhurst Park.

He told Sky Sports: "I will keep fighting and I prepared the team in the best way I could do and it was not good enough, by far not good enough. I have to take the responsibility for that, but I will find energy and I will prepare them for Sunday's game. All season, we have huge problems and by now, this is the fourth defeat in this calendar year, so that's not a lot and every time, we had huge problems and many times, we sort it out. Today, we didn’t.”

Thomas Tuchel, who will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and current England boss Gareth Southgate are amongst the frontrunners to take charge at Old Trafford if Ten Hag does depart - but another option could soon be off the table after The Telegraph revealed Ajax are keen to warn off interest from the 13-time Premier League champions and Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord by making Potter the highest paid manager in their history.

Gunners aim to secure deal for ‘the new Saka’

Arsenal are hoping to tie down the future of highly-rated youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry after he was linked with a number of clubs.

The 18-year-old winger has been in fine form for the Gunners Under-21s this season with nine goals and five assists in 17 Premier League 2 appearances and is widely regarded as a player that could break into Mikel Arteta’s senior ranks over the near future. However, the Evening Standard have reported interest from Newcastle United and several clubs across Europe have hastened Arsenal’s push to agreed a new deal with a player Gunners academy coach Jack Wilshere has already compared to England star Bukayo Saka.

