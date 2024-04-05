There was a nervous tension surrounding St James’ Park as referee Tony Harrington made his way to the pitchside monitor with just two minutes remaining in Newcastle United’s home clash with Everton.

Eddie Howe’s injury-ravaged side looked set to claim an invaluable three points in their push for a European place after Alexander Isak’s neat first-half finish had given them a slim advantage over their relegation threatened visitors. But just seconds earlier, Magpies substitute Paul Dummett had tangled with Toffees winger Ashley Young in the area and the on-field official had been instructed to reassess the incident after initially deciding against awarding a penalty.

After what felt like an eternity, Harrington returned to the action, gave the dreaded VAR sign and handed Dominic Calvert-Lewin a chance to snatch a point for his side from the penalty spot that the England striker did not let pass. But how would the Premier League table look if VAR had not been introduced and how would Newcastle United’s current position be impacted?