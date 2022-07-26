The reason why Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka is not involved against Benfica

Dubravka is not involved because of what has been described as a “minor” injury, while Paul Dummett has been rested. Ryan Fraser is also not involved.

Head coach Eddie Howe has handed a start to 19-year-old Elliot Anderson. The midfielder’s pushing to make Howe’s Premier League squad for the coming season. Sven Botman partners captain Jamaal Lascelles in defence, while Sean Longstaff lines up in midfield alongside Anderson and Bruno Guimaraes. Joelinton is on the bench along with Joe Willock.

Emil Krafth – who yesterday signed an extension to his contract – is also among the substitutes. Speaking yesterday, the defender said: “I'm very, very happy to extend my contract here – and continue with the journey we started with the club.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Targett, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Anderson, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Darlow, Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey, Ritchie, Krafth, Wood, Almiron, M Longstaff, Willock, Burn, Bondswell, Turner-Cooke.