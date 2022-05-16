The Sean Longstaff contract mystery and why he still has a major role to play at Newcastle United

Longstaff burst onto the scene under Rafa Benitez at Newcastle, quickly becoming a fan-favourite under the Spaniard.

He really made his name in the black and white with a mature performance away at Stamford Bridge - a game that Newcastle ultimately lost 2-1. However, it was Longstaff’s calmness and composure in midfield alongside Isaac Hayden that day that really caught the attention of supporters.

Longstaff would go on to start the next seven games before an injury at West Ham prematurely ended his season.

Sean Longstaff is still to sign a new deal at Newcastle United (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

It really was a fantastic few weeks for him as fans started dreaming of seeing a local lad as the lynchpin of the midfield for years to come.

Comparisons with Michael Carrick and a £50million price tag were branded about, however, Longstaff just hasn’t been the same since - and with his current contract running out at the end of the season, have we already witnessed the very best of his time at Newcastle?

Discussions over a new deal for the midfielder have been ongoing for a while now with Eddie Howe revealing that Longstaff is a player he would like to keep at the club: "I expect a positive resolution from Sean.” United’s head coach said last week. “Fingers crossed it's very close to being done. I don't check on it day to day but I'm hopeful."

Longstaff has been in and out of the team under Howe and could count himself a little unfortunate to find himself in what is possibly Newcastle’s strongest area of the pitch.

Sean Longstaff in action against Chelsea on his Newcastle United debut in 2019 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With all the players around him performing well on a consistent basis, the 24 year-old has admitted that it has been tough to sit on the bench of his boyhood club, but that he wasn’t going to let speculation over his future affect his performances:

“I’m just focusing on trying to be the best footballer I can every day, and hopefully that’ll be here.” Longstaff said after the victory over Norwich City last month. “If it’s not, it’s not. I’m just focusing on being the best I can be.”

So what does the future hold for Longstaff? A new deal is on the table but worries over playing time could halt him signing an extension.

There’s no doubt that Newcastle will want to keep Longstaff at the club. Parking his clear footballing ability to one side for a moment, his status as a homegrown player comes in handy for registration rules and his character around the dressing room will be invaluable in helping foster a good atmosphere around the club with new arrivals expected.

Interest in him from Everton has cooled following Benitez’s departure with the Championship the most likely destination for Longstaff, should he depart the club this summer.

That eventuality would be a great shame however. Under Howe, as with a lot of the squad, Longstaff has shown improvements and glimpses of the player we saw come to the fore in 2019.

As we saw three years ago, Longstaff has the ability to be a top player and surely that will only improve now he’s playing in and training with a rejuvenated Magpies side?