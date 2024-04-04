Despite contending with an ongoing injury crisis that has robbed the Magpies boss of the services of the likes of Sven Botman , Joelinton and Callum Wilson for the majority of the season, Howe’s men still remain in contention for a place in European competition next season.

Of course, a quickfire return to the Champions League remains all but out of reach after injuries and inconsistency hampered any attempts for another crack at European football’s finest - but with just over a month remaining, there is still a chance United could qualify for either the Europa League or Europa Conference League. Surprisingly, one of the key factors in the Magpies remaining in contention has been their efficiency in front of goal as the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon have taken around 12.2% of the chances presented to them - and that return is favourable to many of the sides currently fighting for the Premier League title.