Newcastle United plan first summer move as 'contact made' with Roma target

Newcastle United are aiming to significantly strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window after Eddie Howe faced a season-long struggle with a seemingly never-ending list of injuries.

The Magpies manager has endured a challenging campaign after United’s qualification for the Champions League meant Howe was competing in four different competitions without a long list of absentees. Lessons have been learnt and there an investigation into the Magpies injury crisis is set to take place when a difficult season comes to a close.

Bringing in new players across the squad over the summer is also seen as a matter of priority and there are several targets being monitored as the St James Park hierarchy firm up their plans for what could be a pivotal window. A defender and forward player are at the top of the list of priorities - but United could also face a major rethink over their plans for the goalkeeping department with big decisions awaiting on at least three of Howe’s four senior stoppers.

Nick Pope is hoping to return to action before the end of the season as he continues his rehabilitation on a shoulder injury he picked up in a 1-0 home win against Manchester United in December and he is still viewed as Howe’s number one goalkeeper. Martin Dubravka has stepped into the breach left by Pope’s injury but he will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer and both Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius are out of contract at the end of the season.

United have been heavily linked with moves for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale in recent weeks. There is also said to be interest in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as he continues impress during a season-long loan spell at Bundesliga rivals Stuttgart. The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his current contract with Bayern this summer and there have been reports suggesting he is in talks over a new deal.