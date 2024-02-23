Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans are on the road again this weekend and recent data has highlighted the shocking distances they have been forced to travel this season.

Fresh criticism has been aimed at the Premier League ahead of Saturday's trip to Arsenal, which has been moved to an 8pm kick-off due to the Gunners participation in the Champions League on Wednesday. It leaves Newcastle fans facing a late trip back up north and Wor Flags labelled the decision as 'disgusting' earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such times are reserved for when TNT Sports want to broadcast a particular game but one of the teams has played Champions League football on a Wednesday, with the Premier League prohibiting a 12.30pm kick-off in such scenarios. But it seems little thought has been given to the travelling fan and recent data published by The Mirror has highlighted the shocking extent to which Newcastle supporters have been ignored.

A total of eight Newcastle away games, either in the league or FA Cup, have been scheduled to kick-off on or beyond 7pm so far this season, the joint most alongside Manchester United. The Magpies' 517-mile round trip to Arsenal on Saturday will be the third-longest journey for an evening kick-off across the entire league, with Eddie Howe's side also second and first on that list with journeys to Fulham (521 miles) and Chelsea (522 miles) both picked for evening kick-offs.

In total, Newcastle's late away trips have culminated in 2,898 miles of travelling, which is almost twice as much as second-placed United's 1,524 miles. And to add to their troubles, with most of these games finishing around 10pm, getting out of the ground and to a train station is almost impossible before the final journey of the night.

Next month's trip to Stamford Bridge, due to kick-off at 8pm on a Monday night, will not finish until around 9.50pm, with the final train leaving Kings Cross station at 10pm. It leaves supporters having to either travel by coach or car, neither of which are ideal through the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s game against Luton Town earlier this month saw Wor Flags unveil a large banner highlighting their consistent late kick-offs, alongside the message ‘TV before fans’. On social media, they sent a scathing message to the Premier League, insisting the match-going supporters be put back at the forefront regarding scheduling.

"The cost of being a football fan is getting ever greater, with increased costs on trains, buses and fuel for cars making it an expensive venture, yet the incessant attitude of putting match-going fans last is putting huge strain on supporters,” they said. "Whilst we still fill away ends, we have not forgotten about those fans priced out by the greed in the game, those who made English football so attractive to the world audience.