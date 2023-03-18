News you can trust since 1849
The six Newcastle United players out of contract this summer and those likely to leave - gallery

Newcastle United are set for another busy transfer window this summer while a handful of players are in the final months of their contracts

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 17th Mar 2023, 23:18 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 13:04 GMT

Newcastle United’s quest for a top-four spot was given a massive boost on Friday night after a dramatic 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Alexander Isak scored a stoppage-time penalty after drawing the Magpies level during the first half as he cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener.

The Swede had a brilliant assist chalked off after Elliot Anderson’s first ‘goal’ for Newcastle was controversially ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Since the club’s takeover during last season, all eyes have been on transfer developments at St James’ Park with some big names joining the club in recent windows.

However, there could be some departures during the next window with a handful of players out of contract this summer. 

We have looked at all the Newcastle players who could become free agents this summer along with those out of contract in 2024. Who do you want to see tied down to new deals? 

There were reports in October the striker had signed an extension at the club but this has yet to be confirmed.

1. Callum Wilson - 2024

The defender signed a two-and-half-year deal after joining in January 2022 with reports the club are ready to offer him a new contract.

2. Dan Burn - 2024

The centre-back signed a new two-year deal in April last year.

3. Fabian Schar - 2024

He signed a six-year deal in 2018, which now has less than 18 months remaining.

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 2024

