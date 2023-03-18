Newcastle United are set for another busy transfer window this summer while a handful of players are in the final months of their contracts

Alexander Isak scored a stoppage-time penalty after drawing the Magpies level during the first half as he cancelled out Emmanuel Dennis’ opener.

The Swede had a brilliant assist chalked off after Elliot Anderson’s first ‘goal’ for Newcastle was controversially ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

Since the club’s takeover during last season, all eyes have been on transfer developments at St James’ Park with some big names joining the club in recent windows.

However, there could be some departures during the next window with a handful of players out of contract this summer.

We have looked at all the Newcastle players who could become free agents this summer along with those out of contract in 2024. Who do you want to see tied down to new deals?

1 . Callum Wilson - 2024 There were reports in October the striker had signed an extension at the club but this has yet to be confirmed. Photo Sales

2 . Dan Burn - 2024 The defender signed a two-and-half-year deal after joining in January 2022 with reports the club are ready to offer him a new contract. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 2024 The centre-back signed a new two-year deal in April last year. Photo Sales

4 . Jamaal Lascelles - 2024 He signed a six-year deal in 2018, which now has less than 18 months remaining. Photo Sales