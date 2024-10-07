‘You can’t unsee it’ - Ex-ref delivers strong verdict on Newcastle United v Everton controversy

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on two controversial incidents during Newcastle United’s goalless draw with Everton.

The Magpies were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first-half when referee Craig Pawson awarded them a penalty kick after Sandro Tonali was fouled by James Tarkowski in the box. Despite missing it on-field, Pawson was sent to review the incident on the pitchside monitor by Chris Kavanagh on VAR duty before overturning his initial call.

Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher delivered a strong verdict on the call, saying: “If you wrestle someone to the ground like this, VAR picks it up. As I’ve said many, many times, you can’t unsee it. You can’t unsee this”.

Ultimately, Anthony Gordon’s penalty would be saved by Jordan Pickford as the Toffees were able to hold on for a point. Large sections of the Goodison Park crowd, however, left the stadium aggrieved when Pawson refused to point to the spot following a coming together between Dan Bun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Replays showed that Calvert-Lewin kicked the back of Burn’s leg, rather than contact being initiated the other way. On this, Gallagher again defended the refereeing team in not awarding another spot-kick.

“I think Dan Burn has been clever, he’s put his foot across to protect the ball and Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] has actually kicked him in the back of the leg, rather than the other way around. That’s why he has not given it.”

That incident was then compared to a similar one during Newcastle United’s chaotic 4-3 win over West Ham last season in which Gordon was fouled by Kalvin Phillips before a penalty was awarded. In comparing that incident with the collision between Burn and Calvert-Lewin, Gallagher reiterated his belief that the referee made the correct call on both occasions: “There’s no difference.

“Gordon was the player that was kicked by Kalvin Phillips. Gordon actually put his leg across like Dan Burn did, and Kalvin Phillips kicked him. I thought it was a penalty.

He continued: “The person whose leg was kicked was given a penalty and the person whose leg was kicked didn’t give away a penalty.”

