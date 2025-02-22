The stunning £489bn ‘net worth’ of Newcastle United’s owners compared to Everton, Aston Villa & co
Mike Ashley’s reign as Newcastle United owner came to an end in October 2021 when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, RB Sports and Media and PCP Capital Partners, led by Amanda Staveley, acquired the club in a deal worth £305m. That deal was one of the most high-profile football club takeovers ever, with only Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea that can rank alongside the Newcastle United takeover deal.
More recently, Everton have finally had their protracted takeover saga come to an end with Daniel Friedkin ending Farhad Moshiri’s tenure as owner. The Toffees, with David Moyes back at the helm, look like they have survived the drop and can begin planning for a new season in the top-flight in their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium.
Having rich owners doesn’t guarantee success on the pitch, though, see Manchester United’s trials and tribulations over the last year or so since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in the club. And the Premier League’s current financial restrictions mean that whilst the Magpies have the richest owners in the division, they are unable to spend money as they please.
Here, we take a look at the reported net worth of all 20 Premier League club owners. Note, all figures have been taken from a wide range of sources.
Premier League owners reported ‘net worth’
20) Brentford
Owners = Matthew Benham
Estimated Net Worth = £220m
19) Southampton
Owners = Dragan Solak
Estimated Net Worth = £1bn
18) Brighton and Hove Albion
Owners = Tony Bloom
Estimated Net Worth = £1bn
17) AFC Bournemouth
Owners = Bill Foley
Estimated Net Worth = £1.3bn
16) Leicester City
Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family
Estimated Net Worth = £2.78bn
15) Nottingham Forest
Owners = Evangelos Marinakis
Estimated Net Worth = £3bn
14) Crystal Palace
Owners = John Textor, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Steve Parish
Estimated Net Worth = £4.3bn
13) Tottenham Hotspur
Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy
Estimated Net Worth = £4.5n
12) Wolves
Owners = Fosun international
Estimated Net Worth = £5.4bn
11) Liverpool
Owners = John W Henry and Tom Werner
Estimated Net Worth = £5.5bn
10) Everton
Owners = Daniel Friedkin
Estimated Net Worth = £6.25bn
9) Ipswich Town
Owners = Gamechanger 2.0 ltd
Estimated Net Worth = £10bn
8) Aston Villa
Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris
Estimated Net Worth = £10bn
7) Fulham
Owners = Shahid Khan
Estimated Net Worth = £10.6bn
6) West Ham
Owners = Daniel Kretinsky, David Sullivan, Tripp Smith, Vanessa Gold
Estimated Net Worth = £10.9bn
5) Chelsea
Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter
Estimated Net Worth = £13bn
4) Arsenal
Owners = Stan Kroenke
Estimated Net Worth = £14bn
3) Manchester City
Owners = Abu Dhabi United Group
Estimated Net Worth = £17bn
2) Manchester United
Owners = Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS
Estimated Net Worth = £20bn
1) Newcastle United
Owners = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports & Media
Estimated Net Worth = £489bn
