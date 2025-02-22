Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have the richest owners in the Premier League - but how does their ‘net worth’ compare to their rivals?

Mike Ashley’s reign as Newcastle United owner came to an end in October 2021 when the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, RB Sports and Media and PCP Capital Partners, led by Amanda Staveley, acquired the club in a deal worth £305m. That deal was one of the most high-profile football club takeovers ever, with only Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea that can rank alongside the Newcastle United takeover deal.

More recently, Everton have finally had their protracted takeover saga come to an end with Daniel Friedkin ending Farhad Moshiri’s tenure as owner. The Toffees, with David Moyes back at the helm, look like they have survived the drop and can begin planning for a new season in the top-flight in their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium.

Having rich owners doesn’t guarantee success on the pitch, though, see Manchester United’s trials and tribulations over the last year or so since Sir Jim Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in the club. And the Premier League’s current financial restrictions mean that whilst the Magpies have the richest owners in the division, they are unable to spend money as they please.

Here, we take a look at the reported net worth of all 20 Premier League club owners. Note, all figures have been taken from a wide range of sources.

Premier League owners reported ‘net worth’

20) Brentford

Owners = Matthew Benham

Estimated Net Worth = £220m

19) Southampton

Owners = Dragan Solak

Estimated Net Worth = £1bn

18) Brighton and Hove Albion

Owners = Tony Bloom

Estimated Net Worth = £1bn

17) AFC Bournemouth

Owners = Bill Foley

Estimated Net Worth = £1.3bn

16) Leicester City

Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family

Estimated Net Worth = £2.78bn

15) Nottingham Forest

Owners = Evangelos Marinakis

Estimated Net Worth = £3bn

14) Crystal Palace

Owners = John Textor, Josh Harris, David Blitzer, Steve Parish

Estimated Net Worth = £4.3bn

13) Tottenham Hotspur

Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy

Estimated Net Worth = £4.5n

12) Wolves

Owners = Fosun international

Estimated Net Worth = £5.4bn

11) Liverpool

Owners = John W Henry and Tom Werner

Estimated Net Worth = £5.5bn

10) Everton

Owners = Daniel Friedkin

Estimated Net Worth = £6.25bn

9) Ipswich Town

Owners = Gamechanger 2.0 ltd

Estimated Net Worth = £10bn

8) Aston Villa

Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris

Estimated Net Worth = £10bn

7) Fulham

Owners = Shahid Khan

Estimated Net Worth = £10.6bn

6) West Ham

Owners = Daniel Kretinsky, David Sullivan, Tripp Smith, Vanessa Gold

Estimated Net Worth = £10.9bn

5) Chelsea

Owners = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Hansjorg Wyss, Mark Walter

Estimated Net Worth = £13bn

4) Arsenal

Owners = Stan Kroenke

Estimated Net Worth = £14bn

3) Manchester City

Owners = Abu Dhabi United Group

Estimated Net Worth = £17bn

2) Manchester United

Owners = Glazer Family, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS

Estimated Net Worth = £20bn

1) Newcastle United

Owners = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and RB Sports & Media

Estimated Net Worth = £489bn