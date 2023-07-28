Our Newcastle United writer Dominic Scurr answers several questions on the club’s business in the transfer market so far and what could still be done.

Newcastle’s Premier League season starts against Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 12 (5:30pm kick-off), less than three weeks before the transfer window closes on September 1.

What is the business done so far by Newcastle United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a quick catch-up, Newcastle have secured three summer signings so far for a combined fee of just shy of £100million. Yankuba Minteh joined from Odense for a reported £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season, Sandro Tonali arrived from AC Milan for £52million and Harvey Barnes’ arrival from Leicester City for £38million is the club’s most recent addition as it stands.

In terms of confirmed exits, Newcastle released Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff last month following the expiration of their contracts. Chris Wood’s loan to Nottingham Forest also became permanent for a fee of around £15million.

And following on from Minteh’s loan, The Magpies have allowed Matthew Bondswell to join Newport County, Kell Watts to join Wigan Athletic and Jamal Lewis to join Watford on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United celebrates scoring with new team mate Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United during the pre-season friendly match between Rangers and Newcastle at Ibrox Stadium on July 18, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland.

What more outgoings can we expect at Newcastle United and when will they be announced?

There are several more outgoings imminent at Newcastle which are yet to be announced at the time of writing, but very well could be by the time of reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karl Darlow has left Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the United States ahead of a permanent transfer to Leeds United. The goalkeeper is set to complete a £400,000 transfer to the Championship club following a medical.

This is likely to be announced over the weekend.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s £30million transfer to Al Ahli is still officially pending despite an agreement being reached and a medical being completed. Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has spoken about the transfer as if it is already done, it is just a case of waiting for an official announcement, which should come very soon.

Saint-Maximin’s departure has been viewed as necessary by the club in order to have some flexibility and spending power in the transfer window this summer. But the Frenchman is likely to be Newcaslte’s only planned major first-team departure this summer as the club still have transfer funds available to bring in more players without needing to sell any more.

Teenage forward Garang Kuol has played no part in pre-season so far and is close to being loaned out to Eredivisie side FC Volendam. This deal is not as close as Saint-Maximin or Darlow’s imminent departures but looks likely to be completed ahead of the competitive season getting under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further exits are likely to be confirmed later in the window with the likes of Ryan Fraser, Jeff Hendrick and Isaac Hayden training away from the first-team and deemed surplus to requirements. It is beneficial for Newcastle to get such players off their wage bill in order to free up funds moving forward.

But given their respective wages, securing a permanent exit could prove difficult. A loan move in which the club subsidises a portion of the wages looks to be the most likely option for Fraser, Hendrick and Hayden.

Allan Saint-Maximin is close to leaving Newcastle United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

What next for Newcastle United in the transfer market?

Newcastle have landed two of their top three targets in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes, missing out only on James Maddison so far. Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney was targeted ahead of the summer transfer window but interest has since cooled as the club explores other options.

Tino Livramento looked close to joining Newcastle following a £30million bid made by the club to Southampton. But it appears the Magpies and Saints are still some way apart in their valuation for the player with Chelsea also having a significant sell-on percentage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of Chelsea, left-back Lewis Hall is being assessed as an option. The 18-year-old has close connections to the area with his dad and brother both being Newcastle supporters.

A loan move for the Chelsea youngster with an option is a possibility as the club look to be ‘creative’ in the transfer market while satisfying Financial Fair Play rules.

A left-back, or left-sided defender is an area the club are looking to strengthen having played Dan Burn out of position for the majority of the 2022-23 season. The Magpies also have just two senior strikers in Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in their squad as it stands.

While Howe has experimented with playing both Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson in striker roles so far this pre-season, a youthful striker will be targeted as a potential third-choice option up front with Wood yet to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe has spoken about Newcastle’s ‘need’ to do more business this summer and will be hoping to bring in at least one more signing before the start of the Premier League season.

But with Newcastle’s squad growing increasingly stronger and preparing to compete in the Champions League, the club’s ability to bring in players who can actually improve the starting line-up becomes more difficult.

Newcastle are currently out in the United States as they prepare to wrap up their Premier League Summer Series against Brighton & Hove Albion in New Jersey before returning to England.