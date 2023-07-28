Ferran Torres has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer, just a year-and-a-half after joining Barcelona from Manchester City. Torres featured 33 times for the La Liga giants last season, however, Barcelona’s financial situation means they may look to offload some of their highest earners and prized-assets this summer.

Torres had been viewed as someone that could leave the Camp Nou during the transfer window, however, the Spanish international has recently poured cold water on speculation linking him with a move away from the club. Speaking after their pre-season clash against Arsenal, Torres told Sport that he was committed to Barcelona amid rumours of a move elsewhere.

Torres said: “It’s very important for a striker to start scoring, to get off to a good start. I’m going to fight for a place in the team. And then it is up to the coach to decide.

“The names (of interested clubs) are provided by journalists. I have a contract here. I’m going to stay. I don’t care what anyone says about me.

“I’m going to work as hard as anyone else. I'm the first to be self-critical, it wasn't a good season last year but I learned a lot. These ups and downs have helped me to be stronger now.”