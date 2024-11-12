Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is set for a spell on the sidelines after missing Sunday’s win at Nottingham Forest due to injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An official statement issued by the Sweden national team confirmed the 30-year-old had withdrawn from international duty due to injury.

The injury, understood to be a broken collar bone picked up in the build-up to the match at the City Ground, could rule him out until early 2025. That risks leaving Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe with some defensive headaches heading into a busy festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman have also likely been ruled out until after the new year as they recover from ACL injuries. Kieran Trippier has also been out with a hamstring issue since the last international break but is closing in on a return.

Matt Targett made the bench against Forest but hasn’t played first-team football in over a year due to various fitness issues. In addition, Dan Burn is suspended for the match against West Ham United after the international break while Fabian Schar is just one booking away from suspension.

Krafth is not a regular starter for Newcastle but his versatility to play across the defence makes him a useful member of Howe’s squad when options are limited.

Lloyd Kelly is set to be called into the starting line-up at centre-back in place of Burn for the West Ham match on November 25 (8pm kick-off). The defender joined Newcastle as a free agent following his release from AFC Bournemouth in the summer but has started just three Premier League games so far this season, his last coming in the 3-1 defeat at Fulham which saw him withdrawn at half-time.

Kelly’s only start at centre-back for Newcastle came in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Chelsea a fortnight ago.